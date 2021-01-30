COVID vaccination appointments fill quickly on Saturday

UPDATE: All current appointments have been filled, but some slots may open again if individuals cancel or are found to be ineligible when staff checks their information.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health is opening up another set of appointments at approximately 8 p.m. today, Jan. 30 for COVID-19 vaccinations at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Education Building.

The appointment website is Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine, and 1,200 appointments will be available for Feb. 4-Feb. 6. At this time, Public Health is only accepting appointments for those 65 and older and health-care workers.

All appointments on previous days have been booked. All vaccination appointments with Forsyth Public Health will take place at the Fairgrounds’ Education Building located at 414 Deacon Blvd (attendees should enter off Deacon Blvd). Vaccination is by appointment only and no walk ups will be accepted.

Only those who qualify should make an appointment. Screening questions will be reviewed by staff, and those who do not meet the criteria will have their appointments canceled.