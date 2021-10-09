COVID vaccinations offered at Carolina Classic Fair and County’s Fun Fest

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at the health department, the Carolina Classic Fair and the Forsyth County Government’s Fun Fest, the health department said in a statement.
People who get their first dose vaccinations at the fair will receive free admission, the local health department said in a statement.
Walk-ups will be accepted from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Gate 1 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds and from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Neighbor's Day at Sin Frontereas Church, 5490 Shattalon Drive in Winston-Salem.
Vaccinations also will be provided from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 16 at Forsyth Fun Fest, 799 N. Highland Ave in Winston-Salem. The event will also feature flu shots, county services, food trucks, music, Zumba, raffles and giveaways.
Residents are encouraged to make appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations, the health department said. Appointments are accepted during the week at the health department at 799 N. Highland Ave. in Winston-Salem.
Appointments also are available at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or by calling 336-582-0800 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, the health department said.
Vaccine COVID-19 clinic hours at the health department are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. The hours on Thursday are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday vaccinations at the health department will be held from 9 a.m. to noon the second Saturday of the month, the health department said.
Booster shots are available to people who have been fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine for at least six months and are at least 65 or older or in a long-term facility, or are over 18 with an underlying condition or at increased risk of exposure due to occupation or institutional setting.
People can receive their booster shot from participating providers and don't need to get it from the same provider they received their first two doses, the health department said. Third doses for people with compromised immune systems who received two doses of Moderna are also available.
Vaccinations are free and no identification or insurance is needed, the health department said.
The single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine for people 18 and older is available as is the two-dose Pfizer vaccine, for children 12 and older, and Moderna for people 18 and older.
