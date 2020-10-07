Crash closes stretch of Liberty Street in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police have closed the 1300 block of Liberty Street because of a motor vehicle crash.

Police said the crash involves injuries and is near the intersection of North Liberty Street and Northwest Boulevard. Police received the call about the crash at 9:51 a.m.

In a tweet, police said power lines are down in the area. A photo from the scene showed traffic lights lying on the street at the intersection of Liberty and Northwest Boulevard.

Around 11 a.m., police said the block of Liberty Street would be closed for an extended period of time and asked people to find alternative routes and avoid the area.

