CLEMMONS — Multiple wrecks on Interstate 40 near Harper Road have closed the highway's westbound lanes, according to a dispatcher with the N.C. Highway Patrol.
None of the wrecks appeared serious, the dispatcher said.
The road is expected to reopen by 4:30 p.m., according to N.C. Department of Transportation.
