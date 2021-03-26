Crash, fuel spill closes U.S. 52 near Liberty

Units on the scene of a motor vehicle crash on SB 52 between E. Clemmonsville Rd and S. Main St. SB 52 is closed at E. Clemmonsville Rd. #wsfire .80 pic.twitter.com/LfuraJNCt9— Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) March 26, 2021
A crash on U.S. 52 North has closed all of the highway's lanes near Liberty Street on Friday morning, Winston-Salem police said.
The lanes, beginning at the 25th Street exit for northbound traffic, will be closed for an extended amount of time, according to police.
The Winston-Salem Fire Department said a tractor-trailer spilled fuel on the highway, and crews are working to clean up the spill.
Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes.
Fuel spill from a tractor trailer on highway 52. Both northbound lanes of highway 52 at Akron Drive are closed while the spill is being mitigated. Please avoid the area if possible. #wsfire .120 pic.twitter.com/3pzQZQpZHV— Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) March 26, 2021