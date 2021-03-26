Crash, fuel spill closes U.S. 52 near Liberty

A crash on U.S. 52 North has closed all of the highway's lanes near Liberty Street on Friday morning, Winston-Salem police said.

The lanes, beginning at the 25th Street exit for northbound traffic, will be closed for an extended amount of time, according to police.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department said a tractor-trailer spilled fuel on the highway, and crews are working to clean up the spill.

Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes.