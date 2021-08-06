Crash involving pedestrian and vehicle closes one lane of US 52 in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police closed one lane of U.S. 52 South Friday, following a traffic crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle, authorities said.
Shortly after 5 p.m., the highway had only one lane open between its Martin Luther King Jr. Drive exit and to its on-ramp to Salem Parkway East, police said.
Drivers are encouraged to find alternates routes, police said.
No further details were immediately available.
John Hinton
