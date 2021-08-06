 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crash involving pedestrian and vehicle closes one lane of US 52 in Winston-Salem
0 Comments
breaking

Crash involving pedestrian and vehicle closes one lane of US 52 in Winston-Salem

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Winston-Salem police closed one lane of U.S. 52 South Friday, following a traffic crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle, authorities said.

Shortly after 5 p.m., the highway had only one lane open between its Martin Luther King Jr. Drive exit and to its on-ramp to Salem Parkway East, police said.

Drivers are encouraged to find alternates routes, police said.

No further details were immediately available.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New Jersey to require masks in schools

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News