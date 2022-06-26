Crash kills Walkertown motorcyclist, Winston-Salem police say

A Walkertown man died in a vehicle crash Saturday afternoon, Winston-Salem police say.
Police officers responded at 2:50 p.m. Saturday to an emergency call about a wreck at the intersection of Old Walkertown and Davis roads.
Officers said Charles Wesley Voncannon, 57 of Walkertown, was driving a 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle south on Old Walkertown Road.
Approaching west on Davis Road was Jacqueline Salgado Morales, 22, in a 2013 GMC Terrain.
Police said Morales failed to yield the right of way to Voncannon, and the vehicles collided in the intersection.
Voncannon was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His next of kin was notified.
The police department's traffic enforcement unit is conducting the investigation. No charges have been filed, according to the initial report.
It is the ninth motor-vehicle fatality of 2022 in Winston-Salem, compared with 15 during the same period in 2021.
Anyone with any information regarding this investigation can call the department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers, either at 336-727-2800 or on the Spanish language line at 336-728-3904.
