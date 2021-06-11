 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crash on the Blue Ridge Parkway kills Wilkes County motorcyclist
0 Comments

Crash on the Blue Ridge Parkway kills Wilkes County motorcyclist

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Wilkes County man died Thursday from the injuries he suffered when his motorcycle crashed June 5 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, authorities said Friday.

William Clegg Scroggs III, 65, of Moravian Falls died at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, the National Park Service said in a news release.

Scroggs suffered serious injuries when his motorcycle ran off the highway near milepost 278 about 2 p.m., the park service said. At the time, Scroggs was traveling north and left the road outside of a curve.

Scroggs was riding with a group of motorcyclists when the crash happened, the Wilkes Journal-Patriot reported.

Scroggs was initially taken to Watauga Medical Center and later airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist, the park service said. 

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch activists sketch G7 leaders' faces on sand

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Forsyth commissioner accused of stealing NAACP grant money
Politics

Forsyth commissioner accused of stealing NAACP grant money

Arnita Miles, community activist and former Winston-Salem police officer, accused Tonya McDaniel, a Forsyth County commissioner, of misappropriating about $47,000 in grant money meant for the Winston-Salem NAACP and pocketing it into a personal bank account. No criminal charges have been filed. Blueprint NC, a nonprofit, said it gave the grant money based on an application made on behalf of the local NAACP, but the past president of the chapter said he was never aware that a grant request had been made and he never saw any of that money come through the Winston-Salem NAACP.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News