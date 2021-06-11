Crash on the Blue Ridge Parkway kills Wilkes County motorcyclist

A Wilkes County man died Thursday from the injuries he suffered when his motorcycle crashed June 5 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, authorities said Friday.
William Clegg Scroggs III, 65, of Moravian Falls died at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, the National Park Service said in a news release.
Scroggs suffered serious injuries when his motorcycle ran off the highway near milepost 278 about 2 p.m., the park service said. At the time, Scroggs was traveling north and left the road outside of a curve.
Scroggs was riding with a group of motorcyclists when the crash happened, the Wilkes Journal-Patriot reported.
Scroggs was initially taken to Watauga Medical Center and later airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist, the park service said.
