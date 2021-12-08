Crash shuts down U.S. 52 North in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police closed the northbound lanes of U.S. 52 between Germanton Road and University Parkway Wednesday afternoon because of an overturned tractor trailer, authorities said.
It wasn't clear when the wreck occurred, but police made the announcement around 4:22 p.m.
Officers are diverting traffic around the crash, police said.
The affected section of the highway is expected to be closed for several hours as officers investigate and direct the clean-up.
John Hinton
