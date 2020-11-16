 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crash victim identified in Davidson County
0 comments

Crash victim identified in Davidson County

{{featured_button_text}}

A 30-year-old woman died Monday after a crash on Midway School Road, according to WGHP/Fox 8 News, the newsgathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal.

Quoting N.C. Highway Patrol sources, newcasters said that Brittany Scott of Winston-Salem was killed in the traffic accident.

About 7:32 a.m. Monday, troopers responded to the scene of the accident on Midway School Road just west of Concrete Works Road.

Troopers said a Honda was traveling east on Midway School Road when it went left of center, then came back to the right and ran off the road on that side. The vehicle hit a gravel mound and a parked car.

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News