Crash victim identified in Davidson County

A 30-year-old woman died Monday after a crash on Midway School Road, according to WGHP/Fox 8 News, the newsgathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal.

Quoting N.C. Highway Patrol sources, newcasters said that Brittany Scott of Winston-Salem was killed in the traffic accident.

About 7:32 a.m. Monday, troopers responded to the scene of the accident on Midway School Road just west of Concrete Works Road.

Troopers said a Honda was traveling east on Midway School Road when it went left of center, then came back to the right and ran off the road on that side. The vehicle hit a gravel mound and a parked car.

