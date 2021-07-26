Crews attempt to rescue surveyor in Winston-Salem

Emergency crews are mounting a rescue operation near Cole Road on the southeast side of Winston-Salem. A surveyor apparently had a medical emergency in an area covered with trees and brush, officials said.

Captain S.P. Harber said workers are trying to determine exactly where they need to go to find the surveyor.

“They are trying to locate him using GPS,” Harber said. “They couldn’t even access (the area) with an ATV.”

Firefighters have brought a rescue basket to Cole Road in case it is needed to carry out the surveyor.

The call about the emergency came in around 1 p.m., and crews are gathered in a nearby field as they figure out their next steps.

No information was available on what kind of medical problem the surveyor had. A number of pickup trucks at the site bear the logo of Allied Land Surveying Co. in Winston-Salem.

Multiple emergency units are on hand, and Winston-Salem police officers are directing traffic nearby on Cole Road.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.