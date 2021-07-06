Crews fight house fire on Baux Mountain Road. Nearby worker, neighbor tried to put out flames.

Crews are on the scene of a house fire in the 5000 block of Baux Mountain Road.
An AT&T technician was moving lines when he noticed the fire Tuesday afternoon. Scott McLaurin said he ran to the house with a fire extinguisher and saw a dryer in flames. The blaze had spread to the attic of the single story home, he said.
A neighbor also brought a hose before firefighters made it to the home, McLaurin said.
No one was injured in fire, said Forsyth EMS Assistant Chief Chris Vogler.
The cause was still under investigation.
