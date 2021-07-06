 Skip to main content
Crews fight house fire on Baux Mountain Road. Nearby worker, neighbor tried to put out flames.
Crews fight house fire on Baux Mountain Road. Nearby worker, neighbor tried to put out flames.

A house caught fire on Baux Mountain Road on Tuesday afternoon.

Crews are on the scene of a house fire in the 5000 block of Baux Mountain Road.

An AT&T technician was moving lines when he noticed the fire Tuesday afternoon. Scott McLaurin said he ran to the house with a fire extinguisher and saw a dryer in flames. The blaze had spread to the attic of the single story home, he said.

A  neighbor also brought a hose before firefighters made it to the home, McLaurin said.

No one was injured in fire, said Forsyth EMS Assistant Chief Chris Vogler.

The cause was still under investigation.

