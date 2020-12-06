 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crews respond to water main break on Burke Mill Road
0 comments
top story

Crews respond to water main break on Burke Mill Road

Burke Mill Road is closed for emergency repairs to a broken water main between London Lane and Amesbury Road. Residents of this area may experience an interruption in water service. Detours will be posted and motorists are encouraged to avoid the area. Work is expected to be completed by 8 a.m. Monday. For more information, call City Link 311 or 336-727-8000.

Meanwhile, crews have restored water service to residents living along parts of Lewisville-Clemmons Road after a water main break on Sunday afternoon.

City/County Utilities said about 5:30 p.m. that people may experience discolored water. If that's the case, they should flush their lines through a bathtub faucet. If the water does not clear within a reasonable time, call City Link 311 or 336-727-8000 for assistance.

Water was shut off on Lewisville-Clemmons Road from Holder to Southwest School roads and on Kenbridge and Landover drives as crews worked on the break. 

336-727-7420

@lisaodonnellWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News