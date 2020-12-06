Crews respond to water main break on Burke Mill Road

Burke Mill Road is closed for emergency repairs to a broken water main between London Lane and Amesbury Road. Residents of this area may experience an interruption in water service. Detours will be posted and motorists are encouraged to avoid the area. Work is expected to be completed by 8 a.m. Monday. For more information, call City Link 311 or 336-727-8000.

Meanwhile, crews have restored water service to residents living along parts of Lewisville-Clemmons Road after a water main break on Sunday afternoon.

City/County Utilities said about 5:30 p.m. that people may experience discolored water. If that's the case, they should flush their lines through a bathtub faucet. If the water does not clear within a reasonable time, call City Link 311 or 336-727-8000 for assistance.

Water was shut off on Lewisville-Clemmons Road from Holder to Southwest School roads and on Kenbridge and Landover drives as crews worked on the break.

