 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crews respond to water main break on Lewisville-Clemmons Road
0 comments
top story

Crews respond to water main break on Lewisville-Clemmons Road

Water has been shut off on Lewisville-Clemmons Road from Holder to Southwest School roads in Clemmons, according to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities.

A water main break forced the emergency shutoff on Sunday. 

Water service will also be shut off on Kenbridge and Landover drives. One southbound lane of Lewisville-Clemmons Road will be closed and motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route. Repairs are expected to be completed by midnight. For more information, call City Link 311 or 336-727-8000.

336-727-7420

@lisaodonnellWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News