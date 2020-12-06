Crews respond to water main break on Lewisville-Clemmons Road

Water has been shut off on Lewisville-Clemmons Road from Holder to Southwest School roads in Clemmons, according to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities.

Water service will also be shut off on Kenbridge and Landover drives. One southbound lane of Lewisville-Clemmons Road will be closed and motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route. Repairs are expected to be completed by midnight. For more information, call City Link 311 or 336-727-8000.