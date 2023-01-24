 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crews restore traffic lights in the intersection of Hawthorne Road and Northwest Boulevard in Winston-Salem

Repairs crews have restored traffic lights that were temporarily disabled at the intersection of Hawthorne Road and Northwest Boulevard, authorities said.

The traffic lights had been knocked out because of damage caused by a traffic collision, Winston-Salem police said.

Crews are still in the area, police said.

Before the traffic lights were reactivated, officers directed traffic in all directions at the intersection, police said.

Drivers should use extreme caution while traveling through the intersection, police said.

