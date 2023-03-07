Crews will close one lane of Country Club Road between Knollwood Street and Pennsylvania Avenue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday for a sewer system smoke test.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities officials said that the testing is part of the Sewer System Evaluation Survey and is used to look for rainwater in the sanitary sewer system.

“A vaporized liquid-smoke is blown into the sewer system that is non-toxic, not harmful for humans or pets, and does not indicate a fire hazard,” officials said.

A flagger will control traffic. If visibility is affected traffic may be stopped.

Officials have notified residents in the area of the testing. People are requested not to contact the police or fire departments unless there is an emergency.

For more information, go to cityofws.org/smoketest.