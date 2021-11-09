Crews will likely be fighting Sauratown Mountain wildfire through Wednesday or later. Weather makes flames harder to contain.

State and local firefighters hiked into rugged, remote country Tuesday in an effort to stop a wildfire on the southern tip of Sauratown Mountain. And chances are good they’ll be back Wednesday and possibly Thursday.

Crews used a bulldozer Tuesday afternoon to create a fire break and protect homes on Sugar Bush Lane in southwestern Stokes County. The fire is in the vicinity of nearby Volunteer Road in the Pinnacle community.

The fire started sometime early Tuesday morning, said Dakota Paris, a forester for the N.C. Forest Service.

By 2:40 p.m. flames had covered about 3 acres after starting on the mountain's ridgeline, said Jonathan Young, a Stokes County ranger with the N.C. Forest Service.

The fire is burning in area with rugged, steep terrain, and there are no access roads for vehicles.

A scout plane in the area is directing operations and a helicopter dropping water, said Jimmy Holt, the Guilford Ranger with the N.C. Forest Service. At least one plane that can carry more water is on its way from Kinston, and firefighters hope it can complete two water drops by dusk Tuesday, Holt said.