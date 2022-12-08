$1.8 million in cocaine seized. Winston-Salem man faces drug charges.

The Forsyth County Drug Task Force seized cocaine valued at more than $1.8 million last month and arrested a man on drug offenses, the agency said Thursday.

On Nov. 30, investigators with the task force, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and State Bureau of Investigation probed the alleged drug trafficking activities of Vicente De Jesus Rochin, the task force said.

Detectives executed a search warrant at a home in the 5500 block of Shattalon Drive in Winston-Salem, the task force said. Investigators seized 41 1/3 pounds of cocaine, an hydraulic press, multiple heat lamps, multiple kilo stamps, a rifle and $142,685, the task force said.

De Jesus Rochin, 33, was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking in cocaine, felony maintaining a dwelling to store or sell a controlled substance and felony maintaining a vehicle to store or sell a controlled substance, the task force said.

De Jesus Rochin was being held Thursday in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $500,000, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.

The task force is comprised of detectives with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, Winston-Salem Police Department, Kernersville Police Department and King Police Department.