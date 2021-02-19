1 dead, 1 charged with murder after shooting at Sunrise Towers in Winston-Salem

A Winston-Salem man was shot and killed Friday at the Sunrise Towers Apartments, and police arrested another resident at the apartment complex in connection with the man’s death, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police went to the apartment complex at 10:23 a.m. on a reported shooting. The apartments are at 801 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

There, officers found Noblake Lewis Taylor Jr., 47, inside an apartment with an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical technicians, police said.

Investigators learned that Taylor and Tony Rogers, 54, were acquaintances and were arguing before the shooting, police said.

Rogers also lives in Sunrise Towers.

Rogers is accused of shooting Taylor, police said. After the shooting, Rogers wanted at the scene for police officers to arrive, investigators said.

Rogers, who is charged with murder, was being held Friday in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed, police said.

Taylor’s death is the city’s fifth homicide so far this year, as compared to two homicides for the same period in 2020, police said.