1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Winston-Salem sweepstakes business

A shooting at Fish Hut Arcade on South Main Street left one man dead and one injured, Winston-Salem police said.

The two apparently got in a fight inside the sweepstakes business, said Lt. Mike Allen. Investigators aren't searching for a suspect, and Allen said there was no threat to the community.

Police are working to identify other people inside the building before releasing the identities of the men who were shot, Allen said.

Fish Hut Arcade, at 3500 South Main St., was surrounded by police after the shooting, which was reported shortly after 4:30 p.m.

It is a sweepstakes business, where people can play games to win cash.

