1 dead after shooting Friday night in High Point, police say

The 4th Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals has ruled that Wake Forest University is not liable for the fatal shooting of WSSU student Najee Ali Baker after a party at The Barn on Jan. 20, 2018. The decision Monday affirms a U.S. District Court judge's decision to dismiss claims in a federal wrongful-death lawsuit that Baker's mother filed, alleging negligence on the part of the school and several other defendants.