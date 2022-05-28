 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 dead after shooting Friday night in High Point, police say

HIGH POINT — Police are investigating after a man found shot late Friday died.

Officers responded about 11:50 p.m. Friday to Pendleton Court for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, police said in a news release. They found 49-year-old Cornelius R. Woods Sr. of High Point, who had been shot once in the chest.

EMS workers tried to save him, but he died from his wounds, police said.

Police said no further information would be released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000. Tips can also be sent via the P3Tips app or website.

Court: Wake Forest University not liable for fatal campus shooting of WSSU student

Court: Wake Forest University not liable for fatal campus shooting of WSSU student

The 4th Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals has ruled that Wake Forest University is not liable for the fatal shooting of WSSU student Najee Ali Baker after a party at The Barn on Jan. 20, 2018. The decision Monday affirms a U.S. District Court judge's decision to dismiss claims in a federal wrongful-death lawsuit that Baker's mother filed, alleging negligence on the part of the school and several other defendants. 

