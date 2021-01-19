1 man dead, 1 injured in shooting at Winston-Salem apartment complex

One man was found shot to death Monday night in a South Stratford Road apartment and, nearby, another man was shot multiple times while inside his car, Winston-Salem police said.

Officers were called to an apartment in the 2300 block of South Stratford around 9:30 p.m. They found Michael Brian Westerberg, 40, of Polo Road, inside. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Investigators also located Johnny Charleston Shipp, 40, who police said had abandoned his vehicle after he and the car were shot multiple times. Shipp was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and is in serious but stable condition, according to police.

Authorities said Westerberg and Shipp are acquaintances and arrived at the South Stratford apartment together.

Authorities ask that anyone with information regarding the shootings call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County is also on Facebook.