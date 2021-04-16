1 man dead after drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem, another injured

One man was killed and another injured in a drive-by shooting Thursday night in Winston-Salem, police say.

Officers were called to the 2800 block of Piedmont Circle shortly after 9 p.m. They found the two men, 32-year-old Nashawn Sanders and 24-year-old Tyquan Jimane Watson, with gunshot wounds.

Sanders died at an area hospital.

Watson was treated for his injuries and released from the hospital.

Detectives say Sanders and Watson were outside with a group of people when a vehicle drove past, and someone inside opened fire. Investigators say no one else reported being shot but that other people left the scene before police arrived.

Authorities ask that anyone with information about the shooting call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. The Spanish language Crime Stoppers number is 336-728-3904. The organization is also on Facebook at Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County.

Police say this is the eighth homicide in the city in 2021, compared to five homicides during the same period in 2020.