1 man killed, another charged with DWI after fatal hit and run in Forsyth County

A Stokes County man died Saturday after a car collided with his motorcycle in northern Forsyth County, authorities said Wednesday.
The N.C. Highway Patrol was called at 11:29 p.m. to Germanton Road just south of Pebblebrook Road, said Trooper Ned Moultrie, a spokesman for the highway patrol. Germanton Road is also N.C. 8.
Demetric Christopher Parker, 36, of Whiteville was driving a 2005 Nissan car south on the highway when his vehicle went left of center and collided with the motorcycle, Moultrie said. Troopers say Parker then left the scene in his vehicle.
Dwight Edward Parsons, 55, of the Pine Hall community, died from the injuries he sustained in the crash, Moultrie said.
Patty Nelson Parsons, 56, of Pine Hall, a passenger on the motorcycle, suffered serious injuries, and she was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment, Moultrie said.
Troopers later arrested Parker, who is charged with driving while impaired, Moultrie said. The highway patrol will meet with the Forsyth County District Attorney's office to determine if additional charges will be filed, Moultrie said.
