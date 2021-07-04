$1 million judgment against Winston-Salem man convicted in fatal crash. Man was going 75 mph and racing with another man.

A Forsyth County judge approved a $1 million judgment against a Winston-Salem man who was convicted on charges that he killed a woman after driving 75 mph in a speed-racing competition.

Ravon Walser Rousseau, 28, of Woodfin Place, pleaded guilty in March 2020 in Forsyth Superior Court to second-degree murder and several other charges, including felony hit and run and speed competition. He is serving a sentence of up to 16 years and nine months in prison.

Ricky Dean, Olivia Flores' brother and the administrator of her estate, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Rousseau in Forsyth Superior Court on Nov. 12, 2020.

Rousseau was served with the lawsuit at the McDowell County Correctional Center on Dec. 10, 2020, but Rousseau never filed a written answer to the lawsuit. He also never appeared in court or had a representative appear on his behalf, according to court documents.

Judge Todd Burke issued a $1 million default judgment against Rousseau on June 8 based on Rousseau's failure to respond to the lawsuit.