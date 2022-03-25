 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shooting at Kermit's in Winston-Salem leaves one person in critical condition, police say

March 25, 2022

A firefighter and another person were shot at Kermit's Hot Dog House in Winston-Salem on Friday afternoon, said a spokeswoman for the Winston-Salem Police Department.

She said the firefighter is in stable condition but another person is in critical condition.

Both were taken to a local hospital.

Police said the shooting occurred in the parking lot of the restaurant at 2200 Thomasville Road shortly before 2:30 p.m. 

No suspects have been arrested in the shooting.

A heavy police presence was visible and investigators used crime scene tape to block an area outside the restaurant around 3:30 p.m. Friday. A glass door was shattered on the restaurant.

This is a developing story. The Journal will bring you more details as they become available.

