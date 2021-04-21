1 person shot at a Kernersville arcade

A person was shot and wounded Wednesday morning at the Union Cross Adult Arcade at 1529 Union Cross Road, authorities said.
The victim, who hasn't been identified, is in stable condition and receiving medical treatment, Kernersville police said.
Officers went to the arcade at 5 a.m. after they received a report about a shooting. When they arrived, they found one person suffering from a minor gunshot wound.
Investigators believe that the shooting is an isolated incident.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call Kernersville police at 336-996-3177.
John Hinton
