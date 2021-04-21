 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 person shot at a Kernersville arcade
0 comments
top story

1 person shot at a Kernersville arcade

{{featured_button_text}}

A person was shot and wounded Wednesday morning at the Union Cross Adult Arcade at 1529 Union Cross Road, authorities said.

The victim, who hasn't been identified, is in stable condition and receiving medical treatment, Kernersville police said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Officers went to the arcade at 5 a.m. after they received a report about a shooting. When they arrived, they found one person suffering from a minor gunshot wound.

Investigators believe that the shooting is an isolated incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Kernersville police at 336-996-3177.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

George Floyd verdict returned in Minneapolis

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News