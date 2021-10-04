 Skip to main content
1-year old girl shot in the hand when parent mishandles gun, accidentally shooting her
alert top story

A parent mishandled a gun, accidentally shooting a 1-year girl in the hand on Monday, Winston-Salem Police reported.

Police responded to Brenner Children's Hospital around 6:40 p.m., in reference to the shooting. 

At the hospital, police learned that the child's parent mishandled a gun inside the home, causing it to accidentally fire and hit the young girl in the hand.

The child is in stable condition. 

Officers with WSPD’s Gun Crime Reduction Unit are investigating.

