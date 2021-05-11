10 days, 9 shootings. Local leaders point to poverty, pandemic and drugs.

The COVID-19 pandemic may be a factor, Clark said. People are shut inside with no communications.

“You can’t help but to get a little antsy,” Clark said.

On Saturday, Willie Junior Snuggs, 43, of Winston-Salem, was arrested after he was accused of shooting his former girlfriend to death, police said.

Snuggs is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Kristin Nicole Mendez, 33, police said. Snuggs was being held Tuesday night in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officers arrived at the 300 block of Peden Street at 9:16 p.m. after they received a report of a gunshot being heard in the area, police sid.

Mendez was pronounced dead at the scene after officers found her lying in the side yard of a house in the 400 block of Peden Street with a gunshot wound, police said.

On May 5, Edwin Joseph Castillo Jr., 34, an Ardmore resident, died in a standoff with Winston-Salem police at a house on Lockland Avenue in Ardmore. Police said he shot at officers and set fire to the house before police returned fire.

Many factors are influencing these shootings, said Council Member Annette Scippio, who represents the East Ward.