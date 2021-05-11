10 days, 9 shootings. Local leaders point to poverty, pandemic and drugs.

Many factors are playing a role in the recent rash of shootings that resulted in the death of one woman and injuries to 19 people in Winston-Salem, several members of the Winston-Salem City Council said Tuesday.
In addition, a man died from injuries received May 5 after police returned gunfire at a home during a standoff in Ardmore.
“It’s a myriad of things,” Council Member Denise “D.D.” Adams said. “It goes further back than COVID.”
Problems such as poverty, hunger, unemployment, drug abuse, poor education, crime, mental illness, and health-care disparities plagued neighborhoods before the pandemic, Adams said.
The pandemic magnified those problems, and has played a role in increasing numbers of shootings nationwide and in Winston-Salem, Adams said.
Since May 2, two people, including the gunman shot by police, have died in gunfire and 11 people have been injured. Another round of shootings between April 25 and May 1 resulted in eight people being injured in shootings.
Two separate shootings Monday night left two teenagers injured in Winston-Salem.
A 16-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen in the 2500 block of Green Oaks Drive around 12:35 a.m., police said. Police didn’t identify the victim, but said he was in stable condition at a local hospital, police said.
About two hours before that event, police went to the 1800 block of Trellis Lane, where they found Triston Rojai Moses, 18, with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. He was treated at a local hospital, police said.
Moses told officers that he was standing outside his home when someone drove by and opened fire.
The string of shootings “breaks my heart,” said Adams who represents the North Ward. “I feel so helpless regarding gun violence.”
“It’s escalated when you shut a country down,” she said. “We are now seeing the results of years of systemic racism.”
Council Member Jeff MacIntosh, who represents the Northwest Ward, sees poverty and illegal drug trafficking as factors in the city’s shootings as well.
Another contributing factor is that people are spending more time outdoors as COVID-19 infection rates decrease, MacIntosh said. People are coming face to face with each other and having more interactions.
“That could be more romance or that could be more gunshots,” MacIntosh said.
Council Member Kevin Mundy raised concerns about the role that gangs sometimes play in increased violence.
“There seems to be a lot of gang activity,” Mundy said. “Any time a victim is not forthcoming, a lot of times that indicates that it gang- related because they know if they squeal on a gang member, there will be additional retaliation.”
Mundy, who represents the Southwest Ward, pointed to the work of the Winston-Salem Police Department’s gang unit in stopping the violence. The city needs to fill vacancies for officers in the police department as well, Mundy said.
The coronavirus pandemic has played a role as well in the increasing number of shootings, Mundy said. The city and private businesses are limited in providing places for young people, he said.
Police agencies in the country, including the WSPD, have been vilified because of high-profile cases of unarmed people of color being killed by police, Mundy said. City officials must overcome that dynamic and the calls from some advocacy groups to defund police departments, he said.
Mundy and Adams also said there are too many guns on city streets.
“And many of them are illegal,” Mundy said. “Most efforts to enact common sense laws to require more responsibility around gun ownership and gun use have been blocked and decried as unconstitutional gun control.”
Council Member Robert Clark acknowledged that the number of shootings in Winston-Salem is increasing. It’s fortunate that only a few people have been killed, said Clark who represents the West Ward.
The city has had 10 homicides so far this year, as compared with seven homicides during the same period in 2020, police said.
The COVID-19 pandemic may be a factor, Clark said. People are shut inside with no communications.
“You can’t help but to get a little antsy,” Clark said.
On Saturday, Willie Junior Snuggs, 43, of Winston-Salem, was arrested after he was accused of shooting his former girlfriend to death, police said.
Snuggs is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Kristin Nicole Mendez, 33, police said. Snuggs was being held Tuesday night in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.
Officers arrived at the 300 block of Peden Street at 9:16 p.m. after they received a report of a gunshot being heard in the area, police sid.
Mendez was pronounced dead at the scene after officers found her lying in the side yard of a house in the 400 block of Peden Street with a gunshot wound, police said.
On May 5, Edwin Joseph Castillo Jr., 34, an Ardmore resident, died in a standoff with Winston-Salem police at a house on Lockland Avenue in Ardmore. Police said he shot at officers and set fire to the house before police returned fire.
Many factors are influencing these shootings, said Council Member Annette Scippio, who represents the East Ward.
“The bottom line is there are some people who are operating with very short fuses,” Scippio said. “There is a lack of strong coping skills. There are strong influences from television and cable shows that demonstrate overt action without consideration of consequences, and there are folks who believe handling a situation is only effective with a gun.”
Guns may provide some people with “a sense of power, authority and an end-all solution,” Scippio said. “This is not acceptable in a civil society. Our communities are being infused with hate, dislike for each other, and disrespect for others.”
