Variety Cuts barbershop took clients on Tuesday, hours after a man was shot at the shop on Patterson Avenue.

Joseph Anthony Pichardo, Jr., 32, was shot in the thigh as he was leaving the shop in 1800 block of Patterson Avenue, near Glenn Avenue.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of North Patterson at about 7:30 after a report of gunshots in the area. When they arrived, they found 9mm shell casings in the parking lot in front of the barbershop.

Pichardo showed up at a local hospital about 30 minutes after the initial report of gunshots.

He was the 12th person shot since late Friday, when, over a chaotic five hours, 10 people were shot and wounded in separate incidents.

On Sunday, a man was shot and killed, marking the 28th homicide of 2023 as compared to 20 homicides during the same time in 2022.

“I am praying for the victims and their families,” Winston-Salem Police Chief William Penn said in a statement posted on the department’s Instagram page Saturday morning. “We will be constantly evaluating all possibilities of how we can combat the rise in violence we are seeing.”

The first shooting of the weekend happened at 10:57 p.m. on Friday. Police found Aaryn Michael Glenn, 28, and Antonio Levern, 32 suffering from multiple gunshot wounds after a drive-by shooting at 2034 Dacian Street.

The victims were last reported to be in critical, but stable condition.

Just under two hours later, Kimberly Woodard, 23, and Artis Denard Johnson, 29, were shot after an argument with several unidentified people resulted in a barrage of gunshots at 95 Waughtown St.

Woodard and Johnson were treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

At 1:15 a.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital where Sedric Samone Myers was being treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the right bicep. Myers was at a party off High Point Road when a fight occurred, resulting in a shooting.

He could not provide an exact location nor suspect information for the incident.

Minutes later, four more victims, including a minor, were shot at the 800 block of Utah Drive. Police found Alexis Hernandez, 29 at the scene with gunshot wounds to the chest, and he was transported to a local medical facility where he was last reported to be in critical but stable condition.

Three other victims in the shooting, Mario Aguilar, 18, Kevin Toribio Hernandez, 23, and the minor arrived at the same hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At about 2:57 a.m., a 17-year-old male walked into Novant Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the left thigh while police were investigating an unrelated shooting. The victim refused to provide details about the shooting, including the location and suspects.

Then, on Sunday at 3:27 a.m., police found Victor Manuel Marin-Figueroa, 25, shot to death at the 1200 block of Waughtown Street.

The investigation revealed that both Marin-Figueroa and the suspect were attending a party at a house when Marin-Figueroa was killed.

On Tuesday, a barber who asked not be identified, was sitting in car at Variety. He wasn’t there Monday when the shooting occurred, but he said he believes the city’s recent struggle with gun violence begins with young people.

Although no suspects have been arrested from the weekend’s shootings, four teens and juveniles have been arrested for gun-related crimes since May 31. Two were charged with murder in the shooting death of Deonta J’von McArn on May 18.

“People need to get their kids,” the barber said.

Police point to another issue: They say they get little help from witnesses and victims.

No arrests have been made in any of the shootings.

“We need the help of the community to stop this violence,” Penn said. “If you see things occurring that you feel may escalate into violence, I ask you to please call us, we want to know so we can stop some of this before it happens.”

Penn also advised people to walk away from conflict before it escalates.

Anyone with information regarding a violent crime can call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or in Spanish at 336-728-3904. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at 336-276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos and videos to Winston-Salem police.