12-year-old shot in assault-rifle shooting in Winston-Salem

A 12-year-old girl in her room was shot in the leg Sunday night when a gunman with an assault rifle opened fire on the house on Pleasant Street where the girl lived with her family, Winston-Salem police said.
Police said that the girl was injured around 7:18 p.m. when a gunman approached the house in the 1800 block of Pleasant Street and opened fire with an unknown type of assault weapon. Police said the shooter targeted the house.
After firing a volley of gunshots into the home, police said, the gunman fled. Although several family members were inside the house at the time, the 12-year-old was the only person injured.
The girl was taken to Brenner Children's Hospital at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the shooter was wearing an orange shirt and blue jeans, and was driving a large gray SUV with silver-colored rims.
Police said anyone with information on the case should call police at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800. CrimeStoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County also has a Facebook page and a text-a-tip program at 336-276-1717.
