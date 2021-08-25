14-year-old charged with murder in woman's death. He was the second teen charged by Winston-Salem Police after bullet came through wall of victim's home.

Winston-Salem police arrested a second male teenager Wednesday in connection with Sunday's shooting death of a woman, authorities said.

Detectives consulted with the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office before a 14-year-old boy was charged with murder in the death of Donna Rebecca Blackmon, 61, of East 14th Street, police said.

The Winston-Salem Police Department's SWAT team arrested the teenager at 2:27 p.m. Wednesday without incident, police said.

Blackmon was hit by a bullet fired from East 14th Street and died in her husband's arms in the early-morning hours Sunday.

Police say the gun was fired by a juvenile. The juvenile was among a group of people who were riding back and forth along 14th Street and firing weapons, according to a report from WGHP/Fox 8, the news-gathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal.

Lorenza Blackmon said his wife died from a shot that came through the wall and hit her in the back.

Police responded to a report of the shooting about 4:25 a.m. in the 1200 block of East 14th Street, and found Donna Blackmon injured in the boarding house where she lived on the second floor with her husband.