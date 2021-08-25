14-year-old charged with murder in woman's death. He was the second teen charged by Winston-Salem Police after bullet came through wall of victim's home.

Winston-Salem police arrested a second male teenager Wednesday in connection with Sunday's shooting death of a woman, authorities said.
Detectives consulted with the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office before a 14-year-old boy was charged with murder in the death of Donna Rebecca Blackmon, 61, of East 14th Street, police said.
The Winston-Salem Police Department's SWAT team arrested the teenager at 2:27 p.m. Wednesday without incident, police said.
Blackmon was hit by a bullet fired from East 14th Street and died in her husband's arms in the early-morning hours Sunday.
Police say the gun was fired by a juvenile. The juvenile was among a group of people who were riding back and forth along 14th Street and firing weapons, according to a report from WGHP/Fox 8, the news-gathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal.
Lorenza Blackmon said his wife died from a shot that came through the wall and hit her in the back.
Police responded to a report of the shooting about 4:25 a.m. in the 1200 block of East 14th Street, and found Donna Blackmon injured in the boarding house where she lived on the second floor with her husband.
On Monday, police announced that a juvenile was charged with murder as a result of their investigation.
Police Lt. Gregory Dorn confirmed Wednesday that the first juvenile charged with murder in this case is 15 years old.
Blackmon's death was the city's 21st homicide of 2021, as compared with 21 homicides for the same period during 2020, police said.
Anyone with information about this shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.
336-727-7299