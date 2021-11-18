 Skip to main content
14-year-old dies of gunshot wound in Kernersville park
breaking

14-year-old dies of gunshot wound in Kernersville park

A 14-year-old boy died of a gunshot wound at a Kernersville park on Wednesday, Kernersville Police said.

Marcus Lee Key was found at the park with a wound to the head around 6:30 p.m., police reported. 

His aunt, Shelby Joyce, called him a cheerful boy who “loved his skinny jeans and busted-up crocs.” He also enjoyed going to the park, she said.

He attended Kernersville Elementary School and was in the Virtual Academy this year, Joyce said.

“He was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” she said about the shooting.

The park is on West Mountain Street and is adjacent to Kernersville Elementary School. 

The Town of Kernersville posted on Facebook that the park was closed, but it was open again Thursday morning by about 9:30. 

The family is raising money to pay for the boy's funeral through Go Fund Me. 

Police in Kernersville said the shooting was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the general public.

