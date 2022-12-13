 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
14-year-old grazed by bullet in Winston-Salem

  • 0

A 14-year-old was grazed by a bullet fired from a passing car on Pleasant Street Monday night, but the wound was superficial, Winston-Salem police said.

Police responded to the 1800 block of Pleasant Street on a report of a shooting, and found that the teen had received a grazing wound to the upper torso. The teenager was taken for medical treatment by family members, police said. 

Police said their investigation showed that the teen was walking on Pleasant Street when a silver SUV drove up alongside, and someone inside opened fire. Police found shell casings at the scene.

Police did not release the name of the teen. Police said anyone with information may call police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

