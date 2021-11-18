14-year-old killed in Kernersville park was with mom, sister when he was shot, family says

KERNERSVILLE — A 14-year-old boy died of a gunshot wound at a Kernersville park on Wednesday, Kernersville Police said.

Marcus Lee Key was found at the park with a wound to the head around 6:30 p.m., police reported.

Police in Kernersville said the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the general public.

Authorities have provided no other details on the shooting and have reported no arrests.

Marcus was a sixth-grader at Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools’ Virtual Academy, school district spokesman Brent Campbell said Thursday.

Members of the school district’s crisis team are available to students for support, he said.

Shelby Joyce, Marcus’ aunt, called her nephew a cheerful boy who “loved his skinny jeans and busted-up crocs.” He also enjoyed TikTok and going to the park with his family, she said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Marcus previously attended Kernersville Elementary School, Joyce said.

“He was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” she said about the shooting.

The popular park is on West Mountain Street and is adjacent to Kernersville Elementary School.