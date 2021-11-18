 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
14-year-old killed in Kernersville park was with mom, sister when he was shot, family says
0 Comments
top story

14-year-old killed in Kernersville park was with mom, sister when he was shot, family says

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Fourth of July Park

Marcus Lee Key was fatally shot popular park is on West Mountain Street and is adjacent to Kernersville Elementary School.

 Lisa O'Donnell, Journal

KERNERSVILLE — A 14-year-old boy died of a gunshot wound at a Kernersville park on Wednesday, Kernersville Police said.

Marcus Lee Key was found at the park with a wound to the head around 6:30 p.m., police reported.

Police in Kernersville said the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the general public.

Authorities have provided no other details on the shooting and have reported no arrests.

Marcus was a sixth-grader at Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools’ Virtual Academy, school district spokesman Brent Campbell said Thursday.

Members of the school district’s crisis team are available to students for support, he said.

Shelby Joyce, Marcus’ aunt, called her nephew a cheerful boy who “loved his skinny jeans and busted-up crocs.” He also enjoyed TikTok and going to the park with his family, she said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Marcus previously attended Kernersville Elementary School, Joyce said.

“He was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” she said about the shooting.

The popular park is on West Mountain Street and is adjacent to Kernersville Elementary School.

The family said on social media that Marcus was at the park with his mother and sister when he was shot.

The park was closed overnight, but by 9:30 a.m. Thursday, walkers and pickle ball players were out and about enjoying a warm morning.

The family is raising money to pay for the boy's funeral through GoFundMe.com.

Marcus is the second student in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools to die of gun violence so far this school year.

On Sept. 1, William Miller Jr., 15, was killed at Mount Tabor High School. Maurice T. Evans, 15, has been indicted for murder in that case.

Earlier this month, Norah Smitherman, 17, a student at Forbush High School in Yadkin County was killed by gunfire. One of her classmates at the school, a 17-year-old, has been charged with second-degree murder.

336-727-7420

@lisaodonnellWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Oklahoma inmate Julus Jones granted clemency

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Grandmother of Hanes Park shooting suspect died as a result of stab wounds to head, neck and upper body, autopsy report said.
Crime

Grandmother of Hanes Park shooting suspect died as a result of stab wounds to head, neck and upper body, autopsy report said.

The 84-year-old grandmother of Hanes Park shooting suspect William Coleman Scott had multiple stab wounds and cuts about her head, neck and upper body, including one stab wound that went into her skull. A piece of metal was found embedded in the skull. Scott is now charged with first-degree murder in the death of his grandmother and his mother, who was found shot to death in her home in Clemmons.

+2
Man accused of stabbing woman, leaving body in trash can rejects plea deal. Winston-Salem 65-year-old says he is innocent.
Crime

Man accused of stabbing woman, leaving body in trash can rejects plea deal. Winston-Salem 65-year-old says he is innocent.

Cornelius Tucker, charged with fatally stabbing a woman and then dumping her body in a trash can, rejected a plea deal Monday morning. Tucker is accused of killing Constance Edwina Hall, 47, in 2011. Winston-Salem police arrested Tucker in 2015 after investigators said they found Tucker's DNA on a cloth tied around Hall's knees. Because Tucker rejected the plea, he will now stand trial for first-degree murder. 

Teen charged with second-degree murder in fatal shooting of Forbush High School student.
Crime

Teen charged with second-degree murder in fatal shooting of Forbush High School student.

Norah Rayne Smitherman, a 17-year-old senior at Forbush High School, was shot to death last week. On Tuesday, a 17-year-old boy, also a student at Forbush High School, was charged with second-degree murder in her death. Smitherman was a student-athlete who played volleyball and softball and was a candidate for two different scholarships to UNC Charlotte and Davidson College.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News