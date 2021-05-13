 Skip to main content
14-year-old shot after run-in at restaurant, Winston-Salem police say
14-year-old shot after run-in at restaurant, Winston-Salem police say

A 14-year-old was wounded by gunfire early Thursday morning in the 1200 block of Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem police say.

His injuries were not life-threatening, according to authorities.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of Silas Creek around 3:15 a.m. Investigators say someone shot at the car where the 14-year-old was a backseat passenger. The gunfire was the result of a run-in that began at the Cook Out restaurant on Peters Creek Parkway, police said.

The shooter followed the car from Peters Creek to Silas Creek before opening fire.

Authorities ask that anyone with information about the shooting contact police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers, either at 336-727-2800 or via the “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” Facebook Page.

You can also text tips, photos and videos to the police Text-A-Tip line at 336-276-1717.

