15-year-old indicted in fatal Mount Tabor High School shooting. Maurice T. Evans Jr. to be tried as an adult

The 15-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting a Mount Tabor High School student almost a month ago has been indicted for murder and his case will be transferred to adult court.
Maurice T. Evans Jr. appeared in juvenile court Thursday morning for a hearing on whether he would remain in custody while his case is pending.
Forsyth District Judge Ted Kazakos confirmed with Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill and Evans' attorney, J.D. Byers, that Evans was indicted for murder. A grand jury handed down an indictment on Monday, but the paperwork, including the indictment, will remain sealed for 10 days.
Last week, Byers waived a probable cause hearing, meaning he essentially agreed that prosecutors had sufficient evidence to move the case to adult court.
Evans is accused of fatally shooting William Chavis Renard Miller Jr., 15, outside a classroom at Mount Tabor High School, just after noon on Sept. 1. The shooting prompted an hours-long lockdown of Mount Tabor and other schools in the area, as parents waited anxiously to find out if their children were okay and to pick them up at another location. Evans was taken into custody at 6 p.m., with the help of the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force.
The shooting made national news, and the next day, Gov. Roy Cooper spoke at a news conference at the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. Since that shooting, there have been several incidents in which a gun has been seized at a local school. The most recent was Wednesday, when a Winston-Salem police officer seized a gun from a student at Paisley IB Magnet School. It was the fifth gun seized at a school in Winston-Salem.
Parkland High School also had to be locked down twice in a week -- once for a series of fights that broke out at the school and then a second time, when someone fired shots at the school. No one was seriously injured in either incident.
Byers asked Kazakos to release Evans, who was dressed in a light-gray sweatshirt and dark-gray sweatpants, to his parents' custody with an ankle monitor.
Kazakos said the juvenile justice system has ankle monitors but things have changed now that Evans' case is now in adult court. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office no longer provides ankle monitors for defendants who are in adult court, he said.
O'Neill asked that Evans remain in custody with no bond allowed.
Last week, Assistant District Attorney J. Patrick Ellington argued that Evans remain in custody, saying that the security video of the shooting was "chilling."
O'Neill has said that the shooting was the culmination of a summer-long dispute between Evans and Miller. He has not said what the dispute was about. He also said that Evans was shot earlier in the summer, but he did not say how seriously, whether anyone was arrested or details about what led to that shooting.
He also said that Evans would be safer in custody because there have been altercations between his friends and Miller's friends. O'Neill has said that some of those altercations have resulted in shootings, but has not provided any details.
Kazakos ruled that Evans will remain in custody at a juvenile detention center without bond.
Byers said he will make a motion for a bond hearing and asked that it be held as soon as possible. Outside court, he said a bond hearing could be held as early as next week.
