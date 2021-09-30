15-year-old indicted in fatal Mount Tabor High School shooting. Maurice T. Evans Jr. to be tried as an adult

Parkland High School also had to be locked down twice in a week -- once for a series of fights that broke out at the school and then a second time, when someone fired shots at the school. No one was seriously injured in either incident.

Byers asked Kazakos to release Evans, who was dressed in a light-gray sweatshirt and dark-gray sweatpants, to his parents' custody with an ankle monitor.

Kazakos said the juvenile justice system has ankle monitors but things have changed now that Evans' case is now in adult court. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office no longer provides ankle monitors for defendants who are in adult court, he said.

O'Neill asked that Evans remain in custody with no bond allowed.

Last week, Assistant District Attorney J. Patrick Ellington argued that Evans remain in custody, saying that the security video of the shooting was "chilling."

O'Neill has said that the shooting was the culmination of a summer-long dispute between Evans and Miller. He has not said what the dispute was about. He also said that Evans was shot earlier in the summer, but he did not say how seriously, whether anyone was arrested or details about what led to that shooting.