15-year-old shooting victim in stable condition after someone fired at vehicle. He was the second teen to be shot in Winston-Salem on Friday
15-year-old shooting victim in stable condition after someone fired at vehicle. He was the second teen to be shot in Winston-Salem on Friday

Police Emergency Lights
Kenneth Ferriera/News & Record

A 15-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound late Friday afternoon when the vehicle he was riding in was fired on in the Old Town area, authorities said. 

Officers responded about 5:47 p.m. to a report of someone discharging a firearm in the 3800 block of Crosland Avenue. They learned that a vehicle traveling in the area had been shot at and found the 15-year-old victim. 

The boy, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

The investigation is in its preliminary stage and is continuing. Police said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident.

The shooting happened about 15 minutes after a 17-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound in the 1200 block of East 17th Street.

The victim in that case was not identified, and police said the shooting was also an isolated incident. The 17-year-old suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

Police declined to reveal the circumstances that led to the shooting, 

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in their investigations. Anyone with any information regarding these incidents or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.  

Pilot Mountain woman becomes first Triad resident convicted in Jan. 6 Capitol attack
Pilot Mountain woman becomes first Triad resident convicted in Jan. 6 Capitol attack

Virginia Marie Spencer of Pilot Mountain pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge in connection to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack. She and her husband, Christopher Spencer, are accused of breaking into the U.S. Capitol, along with hundreds of other people who falsely believed former president Donald Trump won the election and that there was massive voter fraud. 

