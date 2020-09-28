16-year-old girl indicted for murder in death of 13-year-old Reuben Pledger.

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 16-year-old girl has been indicted for murder in a chase and wreck that left a 13-year-old boy dead.

Kmya Amari Renee Wynn of Avera Avenue was indicted Monday on a charge of second-degree murder under the theory that she was being "inherently dangerous without regard to human life."

Wynn was the driver of a car that Forsyth County sheriff's deputies were chasing on Aug. 18. An indictment alleges that Wynn caused the death of Reuben Charles Pledger IV when the car she was driving ran off Patterson Avenue and struck a utility pole. Pledger was a passenger in the car. Police officers, emergency medical technicians and city firefighters treated Reuben, but he died at the scene.

Wynn was initially charged as a juvenile when she was arrested and was sent to a juvenile detention center. An indictment means that a Forsyth County judge has decided to transfer Wynn's case out of juvenile court and that prosecutors plan to treat her as an adult at trial. The indictment places the case into Forsyth Superior Court, where either a trial date will be set or a plea arrangement will be made between prosecutors and Wynn's criminal defense attorney.