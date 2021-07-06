 Skip to main content
16-year-old wounded in early morning shooting in Winston-Salem
16-year-old wounded in early morning shooting in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM — Police say the victim of an early morning shooting Tuesday was a 16-year-old female.

She was hospitalized in stable condition with a gunshot wound to the right side, Winston-Salem Police said.

Police responded to the 1100 block of Rich Avenue at 1:38 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a call about a shooting and found the injured teen, whose name has not been release by police.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call them at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Residents can also find “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

