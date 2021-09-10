17-year-old boy injured in shooting, Winston-Salem Police say

A 17-year-old boy was shot and wounded Friday in the 1200 block of East 17th Street, authorities said.
The boy suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said. Police didn't identify the victim.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
The shooting happened about 5:30 p.m. on 17th Street off North Cleveland Avenue, police said.
Police declined to reveal the circumstances that led to the shooting, but there was no threat Friday night to the local community, police said.
Officers are investigating the incident.
336-727-7299
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
John Hinton
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today