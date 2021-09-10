 Skip to main content
17-year-old boy injured in shooting, Winston-Salem Police say
17-year-old boy injured in shooting, Winston-Salem Police say

Police Emergency Lights
Kenneth Ferriera/News & Record

A 17-year-old boy was shot and wounded Friday in the 1200 block of East 17th Street, authorities said.

The boy suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said. Police didn't identify the victim.

The shooting happened about 5:30 p.m. on 17th Street off North Cleveland Avenue, police said.

Police declined to reveal the circumstances that led to the shooting, but there was no threat Friday night to the local community, police said.

Officers are investigating the incident.

