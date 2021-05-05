17-year-old Winston-Salem teenager convicted of raping Kernersville woman twice, including in front of her daughter.

A 17-year-old Winston-Salem teenager was convicted Wednesday on charges that he beat up and then raped a Kernersville woman twice, once in her garage and again in a bedroom while her daughter was feet away in a closet the man had forced her into.

Aahmod Zair Jones of Billy Drive in Winston-Salem entered what is known as an Alford plea to two counts of first-degree rape, one count of first-degree kidnapping, one count of second-degree kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury; robbery with a dangerous weapon, flee and eluding arrest, breaking and entering and larceny of a motor vehicle. An Alford plea means that Jones did not admit guilt but acknowledged that prosecutors had enough evidence to convict him if the case had gone to trial. A judge treats an Alford plea the same as a guilty plea.

Judge Todd Burke of Forsyth Superior Court consolidated the charges into one and sentenced Jones to a minimum of 22 years and a maximum of 27 years and five months in prison. After Jones is released, he will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and will be placed on satellite-based monitoring for five years.