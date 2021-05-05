17-year-old Winston-Salem teenager convicted of raping Kernersville woman twice, including in front of her daughter.

A 17-year-old Winston-Salem teenager was convicted Wednesday on charges that he beat up and then raped a Kernersville woman twice, once in her garage and again in a bedroom while her daughter was feet away in a closet the man had forced her into.
Aahmod Zair Jones of Billy Drive in Winston-Salem entered what is known as an Alford plea to two counts of first-degree rape, one count of first-degree kidnapping, one count of second-degree kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury; robbery with a dangerous weapon, flee and eluding arrest, breaking and entering and larceny of a motor vehicle. An Alford plea means that Jones did not admit guilt but acknowledged that prosecutors had enough evidence to convict him if the case had gone to trial. A judge treats an Alford plea the same as a guilty plea.
Judge Todd Burke of Forsyth Superior Court consolidated the charges into one and sentenced Jones to a minimum of 22 years and a maximum of 27 years and five months in prison. After Jones is released, he will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and will be placed on satellite-based monitoring for five years.
Assistant District Attorney Belinda Foster said the incident happened on Sept. 28, 2020. Jones was 16 at the time. The woman was gardening in her garage at her Kernersville house when Jones approached her. He asked her if she had a phone inside. When she said no, Jones acted as if he didn't believe her and then pretended to walk away, Foster said.
Then Jones pulled out a Glock-style BB gun and struck the woman in the head several times, Foster said. Jones hit the woman so hard that the gun broke, she said.
Jones then used a knife-like object called a 5-in-1 Painters tool to force her to close the garage door, Foster said. Jones raped the woman.
Foster said the woman tried to yell out to her daughter, who was in her 20s and was inside the house. The daughter was in her bedroom with earphones on.
Jones forced the woman to go inside the house and demanded money and other items in the house. The woman continued to scream and her daughter eventually came out of her bedroom. With the Painters tool, he made both women go into the bedroom. He told the daughter to get a bag to collect the items and made the daughter go into a closet in the bedroom.
Foster said Jones then raped the mother again. She said the woman's daughter was about four or five feet away and could hear her mother being raped.
Afterward, Jones took the women's cellphones, forced a reset and changed the passcodes. He also disabled the phones' location application, Foster said. He also stole the woman's car.
The women immediately contacted Kernersville police, and an officer quickly located Jones driving the car. Jones accelerated to speeds exceeding 60 mph in a chase and drove through people's yards, Foster said, before police finally apprehended him and took him into custody.
Andrew Keever, Jones' attorney, said Jones agreed to the plea partially to ensure that the women would not have to endure testifying at trial. Keever asked Burke to order a mental-health assessment and a medical examination at state prison.
