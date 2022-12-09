18-year-old teen convicted in 2020 fatal shooting of 14-year-old boy in Kernersville park.

An 18-year-old teen was convicted Friday in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy in November 2021 at the Fourth of July Park in Kernersville.

Tristen Javon Jones pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the death of Marcus Lee Key, 14, on Nov. 17, 2021, according to a news release from the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office.

Judge Daniel Kuehnert of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced Jones to a maximum of six years, 5 months in prison. Jones was initially charged with second-degree murder and had no prior criminal record.

Assistant District Attorney Belinda Foster prosecuted the case, and Jennifer Meyer, an assistant public defender, represented Jones, according to the news release.

Key, a sixth-grader at Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools' Virtual Academy, was shot around 6:30 p.m. Nov. 17, 2021. He had been in the park with his mother and sister at the time, the family said on social media.

Forsyth County prosecutors say Key was caught in the crossfire of an ongoing conflict between two groups of mostly teenagers. The two groups had been arguing in person and over social media in the last month before the shooting, the news release said.

On the day of the shooting, both groups of teenagers were hanging out at the Fourth of July Park. Key was related to people in one of the groups but had not been involved in the conflict, prosecutors said.

The two groups of teenagers got into an argument after one group accused the other of trying to hit them with a car that allegedly had a gun in it, according to the district attorney's office. One of Jones' friends said it wasn't a gun but an air rifle. That friend then left the park, drove to Winston-Salem and picked up Jones. As they came back into the park, Jones raised his shirt to his friend, showing a gun in his waistband. Jones' friend told authorities that he didn't know Jones was going to bring a gun. No one saw Jones pull out his gun while he was in the park.

The two groups continued to argue, and then Jones and his group got into a vehicle and began to leave. according to the district attorney's office. Jones got into the front passenger seat of his friend's car, and as his friend started to drive away, Jones pulled out his gun and fired over the top of the vehicle into a crowd of people. Key was struck in the face.

There was no evidence that Jones intentionally shot at Key. Jones' friend who was driving told authorities he had no idea that Jones was going to use the gun and that it was only later that he found out that anyone had gotten shot or died. The driver was the only person who identified Jones as the shooter.

Key had previously attended Kernersville Elementary School, Shelby Joyce, his aunt, told the Winston-Salem Journal in 2021. She called her nephew a cheerful boy who "loved his skinny jeans and busted-up crocs." She said Key also loved TikTok and going to the park with his family.

"He was in the wrong place at the wrong time," she said.

Five days after the shooting, Key's friends and family members made up a makeshift memorial for him. The memorial had balloons, stuffed animals and a cross at the base of a pine tree at the Fourth of July Park.

Key's second-cousin, Michael Bonilla of Kernersville, told the Journal that Key's brother was among the group of teens who were fighting with other teens. Bonilla, who was at the park on the day of the shooting, that he and his family left after one of the teenagers came up behind them and said, "I'm coming back for you guys with something bigger."

He said Key was a good kid.

"He always went to church and loved singing Jesus songs," he said.

Bonilla said Key and his siblings were close and relied on each other because it was rough for them growing up without a father.