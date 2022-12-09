18-year-old teen convicted in 2021 fatal shooting of 14-year-old boy in Kernersville park.

An 18-year-old teen was convicted Friday of fatally shooting a 14-year-old boy in November 2021 at the Fourth of July Park in Kernersville. Forsyth County prosecutors say the shooting was the culmination of an ongoing fight between two groups of teenagers, and the 14-year-old boy was caught in the crossfire.

Tristen Javon Jones (his name has also been spelled Tristan in court records) of Bowen Boulevard pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter Friday in Forsyth Superior Court, according to a news release from the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office. Jones was 17 when he was arrested last year and charged with second-degree murder in the Nov. 17, 2021 death of Marcus Lee Key, a sixth-grader at Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools’ Virtual Academy.

Judge Daniel Kuehnert of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced Jones to a maximum of six years, 5 months in prison. Jones had no prior criminal record. Jennifer Meyer, Jones’ attorney, declined to comment Friday.

Shelby Joyce, Key’s aunt, said Friday that she disagreed with the plea deal.

“There’s nothing you can say,” she said in a brief phone interview. “He can’t get any more time than what he got.”

She said it didn’t matter to her that Jones didn’t mean to shoot Key.

“He admitted shooting the gun in the air and it killed my nephew,” she said. “He still killed someone. It’s still murder. He should be charged with second-degree murder.”

According to the news release, prosecutors said there was no evidence that Jones intentionally sought out to shoot or kill Key.

Assistant District Attorney Belinda Foster, who prosecuted the case, and Chief Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Martin did not immediately respond to a question about why Jones was allowed to plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

Kernersville police responded to a report of a shooting about 6:30 p.m. Nov. 17, 2021, in Fourth of July Park at 702 W. Mountain St. Officers found Key suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. Key later died from his injuries. The park is next to Kernersville Elementary School, where Key previously attended.

At the time of the shooting, Key was at the park with his mother and sister, Key’s family has said on social media.

Two groups of mostly teenagers have been arguing in-person and over social media for at least a month before the shooting, the district attorney’s office said. On the day of the shooting, both groups of teenagers were hanging out in Fourth of July Park. Key was related to people in one of the two groups but he had not been involved in the ongoing conflict, according to the news release.

The two groups got into an argument on Nov. 17, 2021, after one group accused the other of trying to hit them with a car that allegedly had a gun in it, the district attorney’s office said. One of Jones’ friends said it wasn’t a gun but an air rifle. That friend then left the park, drove to Winston-Salem to pick up Jones and then drove back to the park. As they came into the park, the district attorney’s office said, Jones raised his shirt to his friend, revealing a gun in his waistband. Jones’ friend told authorities that he didn’t know Jones was going to bring a gun. No one saw Jones pull out the gun while he was in the park.

The two groups continued arguing, and then Jones and his group got into a vehicle and began to leave. Jones got into the front passenger seat of his friend’s car, and as his friend started to drive away, Jones pulled out his gun and fired over the top of the vehicle into a crowd of people. Key was struck in the face.

Jones’ friend told authorities he had no idea Jones was planning to use the gun and he only found out later that someone had been shot and killed, the district attorney’s office said.

The district attorney’s office said that although many people claimed to have seen a person shoot over the top of the vehicle, the driver was the only one who identified Jones as the shooter.

Joyce, the aunt, told the Journal last year that her nephew was a cheerful boy who "loved his skinny jeans and busted-up crocs." She said Key also loved TikTok and going to the park with his family.

"He was in the wrong place at the wrong time," she said.

Five days after the shooting, Key's friends and family members made up a makeshift memorial for him. The memorial had balloons, stuffed animals and a cross at the base of a pine tree at the Fourth of July Park.

Key's second-cousin, Michael Bonilla of Kernersville, told the Journal that Key's brother was among the group of teens who were fighting with other teens. Bonilla, who was at the park on the day of the shooting, said that he and his family left after one of the teenagers came up behind them and said, "I'm coming back for you guys with something bigger."

He said Key was a good kid.

"He always went to church and loved singing Jesus songs," he said.

Bonilla said Key and his siblings were close and relied on each other because it was rough for them growing up without a father.