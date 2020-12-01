18-year-olds charged in Hanes Mall assault. Other suspects include 6 juveniles.

"I am publicly humiliated," Melton said. "I am disgusted. I am angry. I am tired of hearing that our kids can't go anywhere and do anything. I want everyone to try to figure out what it is going to take to get these kids some actual help. If one of them has a beef with somebody, they all have a beef. Being part of a gang, they all stand up and fight together. I don't know why they jump people."