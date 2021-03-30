19-year-old charged in shooting that injured 4-year-old in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police arrested a Mount Airy teenager Tuesday, accusing him of a role in a shooting Monday night that left a 4-year-old boy wounded.
Demus Ramsey, 19, of Brooklyn Avenue is charged with accessory to an assault, according to a police report.
Ramsey was being held Tuesday in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $7,500, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said. Ramsey is scheduled to appear in court April 12.
Investigators have identified and are searching for a second juvenile suspect, police said.
The shooting occurred in the 1100 block of New Hope Lane about 9:30 p.m. Monday, police said. Two people drove by in a car, and that at least three rounds were fired from the car toward a crowd of people who were standing outside the apartments.
A 4-year-old boy playing on the sidewalk was taken to a local hospital after he was injured in his upper arm during the drive-by shooting. It was not clear whether he was struck by a bullet or by shrapnel, police said. The boy sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators allege that Ramsey drove another juvenile suspect to Cleveland Avenue Homes. The juvenile who has not been identified then indiscriminately fired a gun when the car was on New Hope Lane.
When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that the child had been taken to the hospital. They also found several gunshots in an unoccupied vehicle in that block of New Hope Lane.
Shawn Taylor, who lives at the apartment complex, said he heard what sounded like five gunshots coming from the black car, and that the car "peeled off" at a high speed after the shooting. He then heard the sound of the child yelling, he said.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County also is on Facebook.
