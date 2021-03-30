19-year-old charged in shooting that injured 4-year-old in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police arrested a Mount Airy teenager Tuesday, accusing him of a role in a shooting Monday night that left a 4-year-old boy wounded.

Demus Ramsey, 19, of Brooklyn Avenue is charged with accessory to an assault, according to a police report.

Ramsey was being held Tuesday in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $7,500, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said. Ramsey is scheduled to appear in court April 12.

Investigators have identified and are searching for a second juvenile suspect, police said.

The shooting occurred in the 1100 block of New Hope Lane about 9:30 p.m. Monday, police said. Two people drove by in a car, and that at least three rounds were fired from the car toward a crowd of people who were standing outside the apartments.

A 4-year-old boy playing on the sidewalk was taken to a local hospital after he was injured in his upper arm during the drive-by shooting. It was not clear whether he was struck by a bullet or by shrapnel, police said. The boy sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators allege that Ramsey drove another juvenile suspect to Cleveland Avenue Homes. The juvenile who has not been identified then indiscriminately fired a gun when the car was on New Hope Lane.