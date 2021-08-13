19-year-old charged in shooting that injured girl, 12

A Winston-Salem teenager faces charges in connection with a July 11 incident in which a 12-year-old girl was shot and wounded, authorities said Friday.

Paulo Roque-Salinas, 19, was arrested Aug. 7 during a traffic stop and charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, causing serious injury, Winston-Salem police said. Roque-Salinas is also charged with carrying a concealed gun and possession of a controlled substance, police said.

Roque-Salinas was jailed in Forsyth County with his bond set at $101,000, police said. Roque-Salinas is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 28.

A 12-year-old girl in her room was shot in the leg July 11 when a gunman with an unknown type of assault rifle opened fire on the house on Pleasant Street where the girl lived with her family, police said at that time. Police didn't identify the victim.

Officers arrived on the scene at 7:18 p.m., and they learned that the gunman left the area after firing a volley of gunshots into the home, police said. Although several family members were inside the house, the girl was the only person injured.

The girl was taken to Brenner Children's Hospital at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment of injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

Investigators said they connected Rogue-Salinas to the shooting after they discovered the suspect arrived at the scene in a vehicle, police said. The investigators said they then linked that vehicle to Roque-Salinas.

