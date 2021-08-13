 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
19-year-old charged in shooting that injured girl, 12
0 Comments
top story

19-year-old charged in shooting that injured girl, 12

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Paulo Roque-Salinas

Paulo Roque-Salinas

A Winston-Salem teenager faces charges in connection with a July 11 incident in which a 12-year-old girl was shot and wounded, authorities said Friday.

Paulo Roque-Salinas, 19, was arrested Aug. 7 during a traffic stop and charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, causing serious injury, Winston-Salem police said. Roque-Salinas is also charged with carrying a concealed gun and possession of a controlled substance, police said.

Roque-Salinas was jailed in Forsyth County with his bond set at $101,000, police said. Roque-Salinas is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 28.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A 12-year-old girl in her room was shot in the leg July 11 when a gunman with an unknown type of assault rifle opened fire on the house on Pleasant Street where the girl lived with her family, police said at that time. Police didn't identify the victim.

Officers arrived on the scene at 7:18 p.m., and they learned that the gunman left the area after firing a volley of gunshots into the home, police said. Although several family members were inside the house, the girl was the only person injured.

The girl was taken to Brenner Children's Hospital at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment of injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

Investigators said they connected Rogue-Salinas to the shooting after they discovered the suspect arrived at the scene in a vehicle, police said. The investigators said they then linked that vehicle to Roque-Salinas.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UN chief says Afghanistan 'spinning out of control'

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office: Water was turned off for up to three hours because inmates flooded cells.
Crime

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office: Water was turned off for up to three hours because inmates flooded cells.

Triad Abolition Project, a group critical of law-enforcement agencies, will hold a protest about conditions at the Forsyth County Jail. Earlier this week, a spokeswoman for the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said that inmates staged a protest at the jail in their cells, and detention officers turned off water at the jail because some inmates flooded their cells. She has provided little detail on what exactly happened and how long the water was shut off. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News