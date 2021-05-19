19-year-old shot when gunmen fired on home. Victim was previously convicted for his role in a shooting at Wake Forest.

A Winston-Salem man shot and wounded Tuesday by two other men who apparently fired dozens of shots at a home.
Malik Patience Smith, 19, was on his porch in the 1700 block of Richard Allen Lane when two men left a nearby parked vehicle, Winston-Salem police said. The suspects then ran toward Smith’s home, firing multiple rounds, police said.
Smith was convicted last year on charges connected to the fatal shooting of Winston-Salem State University student Najee Baker on Wake Forest University’s campus. The shooting happened on Jan. 20, 2018.
In Tuesday night's shooting, which occurred around 7 p.m., the gunmen returned to their vehicle and left the area before officers arrived, police said.
When investigators arrived on the scene, they found Smith inside the home with a gunshot wound to his knee, police said. Smith was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Several bullets also struck a vehicle parked in the front of the home and the home as well, police said. Officers found 34 shell casings in the road, and those shell casings were fired from a handgun and rifle, police said.
“At this time, it is unknown why the victim and resident (were) targeted,” police said in a statement.
In the 2018 shooting, Smith pleaded guilty to three charges – possession of a firearm on educational property, assault by pointing a gun and possession of a handgun by a minor. At the time of the shooting, Smith was 16.
Forsyth County prosecutors allege that Smith pointed a gun at another WSSU student who was with Baker while Jakier Shanique Austin, 24, shot Baker. Austin pleaded guilty in June 2020 to voluntary manslaughter. He is serving a maximum of seven years and five months in prison.
Smith was sentenced to a minimum of two years in prison but was released almost immediately because he got for time served, which included nearly two years in the Forsyth County Jail awaiting trial.
Winston-Salem police are asking for the public’s help in investigating the Tuesday shooting on Richard Allen Lane.
Anyone with information is asked to call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County also is on Facebook.
