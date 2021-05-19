19-year-old shot when gunmen fired on home. Victim was previously convicted for his role in a shooting at Wake Forest.

“At this time, it is unknown why the victim and resident (were) targeted,” police said in a statement.

In the 2018 shooting, Smith pleaded guilty to three charges – possession of a firearm on educational property, assault by pointing a gun and possession of a handgun by a minor. At the time of the shooting, Smith was 16.

Forsyth County prosecutors allege that Smith pointed a gun at another WSSU student who was with Baker while Jakier Shanique Austin, 24, shot Baker. Austin pleaded guilty in June 2020 to voluntary manslaughter. He is serving a maximum of seven years and five months in prison.

Smith was sentenced to a minimum of two years in prison but was released almost immediately because he got for time served, which included nearly two years in the Forsyth County Jail awaiting trial.

Winston-Salem police are asking for the public’s help in investigating the Tuesday shooting on Richard Allen Lane.

Anyone with information is asked to call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County also is on Facebook.

