WINSTON-SALEM - A 19-year-old woman was shot Wednesday night in front of a house at 1226 Bretton Street, Winston-Salem police said.

Rockeal Everette Baldwin was standing outside about 8:30 p.m when she was shot in the arm by an unknown suspect.

Investigators provided few details and didn’t say whether Baldwin was the target, or if the shooting was random.

“The investigation is ongoing and appears to be an isolated incident,” reads a police news release.

Baldwin was treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.