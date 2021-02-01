2 arrested in home invasion where residents were tied up and threatened. A third man is still on the loose, Lexington police say.

Lexington Police have arrested two men and are seeking a third in connection with a home invasion where the suspects brandished guns, tied people up with zip ties and stole property, according to a news release.

On Sunday, Lexington police worked with several other law-enforcement agencies to arrest Alan Shane Hess, 33, of Lexington, and Alexander Ballew, 27, of Guilford County.

Lexington police officers went to a house on Glenwood Drive on Jan. 11 after a report of a burglary and armed robbery. Officers said that people with handguns had forced their way into the home and restrained the residents with zip ties. They stole personal property, although the news release does not say what was stolen.

Detectives with the Lexington police identified similar cases in the surrounding area, including Mocksville and Rowan County. Investigators partnered with the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation, the Mocksville Police Department and the Rowan County Sheriff's Office.