2 arrested in home invasion where residents were tied up and threatened. A third man is still on the loose, Lexington police say.

Lexington Police have arrested two men and are seeking a third in connection with a home invasion where the suspects brandished guns, tied people up with zip ties and stole property, according to a news release.
On Sunday, Lexington police worked with several other law-enforcement agencies to arrest Alan Shane Hess, 33, of Lexington, and Alexander Ballew, 27, of Guilford County.
Lexington police officers went to a house on Glenwood Drive on Jan. 11 after a report of a burglary and armed robbery. Officers said that people with handguns had forced their way into the home and restrained the residents with zip ties. They stole personal property, although the news release does not say what was stolen.
Detectives with the Lexington police identified similar cases in the surrounding area, including Mocksville and Rowan County. Investigators partnered with the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation, the Mocksville Police Department and the Rowan County Sheriff's Office.
Investigators located Hess in Winston-Salem on Sunday. Winston-Salem police officers helped in arresting Hess without incident. He was charged with first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree and second-degree kidnapping, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, felony larceny and felony probation violation. He is currently being held in the Davidson County Jail on a $1.05 million bond.
Ballew is in the Guilford County Jail. The news release did not specify his charges or his bond.
Lexington investigators are still trying to locate a third man, Dwon Nicholas Still.
Anyone with any information about these crimes or about Still's current location is asked to call the Lexington Police Department at (336) 243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and cash rewards are available, the police department said.
